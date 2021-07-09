Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the shooting that killed Detective Greg Ferency.

News 10 has been going over the criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Here's a breakdown of the events according to those documents.

July 7 - The FBI resident agency office at 21 West Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute

The probable cause, filed by an FBI Special Agent, says Detective Ferency was working as an FBI Task Force Officer the day he was killed.

The document alleges at 2:03, Shane Meehan pulled up to the gate of the secured entrance. He allegedly got out of his truck and tossed a Molotov Cocktail at the FBI office.

Soon after Meehan allegedly tossed the Molotov Cocktail, Detective Ferency came out of the building.

Meehan allegedly shot Ferency. Ferency was able to return fire but ultimately died from his wounds. Hearing the gunshots, FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren ran out of the office and got into a shootout with Meehan.

Officials say after he was shot twice, by either Ferency or Lindgren, Meehan took off in his truck.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital - South 7th Street in Terre Haute

Police later found Meehan at Terre Haute Regional Hospital on the city's southside. At Regional, Meehan went into surgery for his gunshot wounds.

Meehan's truck was in the Regional Hospital parking lot. Law enforcement received a federal search warrant to search the truck.

During the search, officials said they found a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 semi-automatic handgun with one round loaded in the chamber. They said two more rounds of .45 ammo were found in the front seat. Along with the gun and ammo, federal officials said they found three Molotov Cocktails, two empty boxes of ammo, and another handgun magazine.

A minute entry in the federal court log shows Shane Meehan had an initial hearing and has been formally charged in the death of Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency.

The hearing happened Friday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. According to the court filing, Meehan was not able to fully take part in the hearing. The filing cited physical discomfort and the administration of pain medication.

The court ordered Meehan’s court-appointed counsel to file a status report every Friday with an update on Meehan’s readiness to appear and court and to fully participate in future proceedings.

Meehan was remanded to the custody of the US Marshal pending further proceedings before the court.

Meehan faces a charge of the premeditated murder of a federal agent. If he is convicted, he could receive life in prison.

Who was Detective Greg Ferency?

Detective Ferency was a 30-year veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department.

He's worked as a Task Force Officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2010;

Ferency was a teacher, training officers on how to handle the toughest of situations. He did many risk assessments of violent crime scenes.

Above all that, he was a family member. Ferency was the father of two adult children.

A memorial for Ferency is in place out outside of the Terre Haute Police Department on Wabash Avenue. People have dropped off flowers, signs, shirts, and other things to honor the police veteran.

On Friday, the Terre Haute Police Department announced service information for Detective Ferency.

Visitation will be Monday, July 12, from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Hulman Center. The funeral will be held at the Human Center on Tuesday, July 13, starting at 11 am.

Who is Shane Meehan?

In 2019, Shane Meehan was one of four candidates running for Terre Haute mayor.

News 10 interviewed Meehan in the studio. He did not take part in any of the mayoral debates or candidate forums.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed with News 10, Meehan was a correctional officer at the Terre Haute facility from 2005 to2017.

We've submitted a Freedom of Information request to learn more about how Meehan's employment ended at the prison. We've also requested information on disciplinary records.

So far, we haven't heard back.