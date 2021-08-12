Moldy jalapenos and accumulated black debris - Here's a look at food inspections for August 2 - August 7

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at restaurant and business food inspections from the Vigo County Health Department from August 2 - August 7, 2021.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3530 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built up food debris in front hand wash sink. No proof of certified food handler on staff.

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Multiple hand wash sinks not accessible due to trash cans in front of them.

Penn Station East Coast Subs #182, 3642 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chute at soda fountain station observed with accumulated black debris.

Corsair Cafe, 581 S Airport St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Coffee bar hand wash sink found with accumulated debris and dishes being stored on rack over hand wash sink.

Southside Scoops Inc, 2 W Honey Creek Pkwy-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris in ice machine.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, 3718 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Found moldy jalapenos in walk in cooler (discarded)

Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd Pl-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated black debris.

Subway #1762, 3520 S US Hwy 41 -(1 Critical) Found box with multiple rotten green peppers in walk in cooler (discarded)

Establishments with non-critical violations

Original Spaghetti, Inc, 2446 Wabash Ave-(4 Non-Critical)

Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St -(1 Non-Critical)

Pizza Hut, 2400 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)

Dollar Tree #3164, 3648 S Us Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Hardee’s, 3381 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Dollar General Store #4504, 979 Poplar St

Starbucks Coffee #11505, 2500 Wabash Ave

Thorton Oil #80, 2330 S 4rd St

Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S US Hwy 41

Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S US Hwy 41

Gordon Food Service, 5000 S 7th St

Approved to Open

Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N 13th St