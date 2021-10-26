Moldy cheese and black debris: Vigo Co. Health Dept. food inspections for October 11 – October 23

Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 11 – October 23, 2021.
- Expressway Mart, 1831 N 3rd St-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Debris found on soda fountain nozzles and ice chute to soda machine. Empty plastic bottles found in hand wash sink.
- Little Bear Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical) Molded cheese found in upright cooler(discarded) Opened packaged deli meat and cut chubs found without date markings.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N 3rd St-(1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in sanitize buckets throughout kitchen.
- Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built up pink debris in ice machine.
- Footers Pizza, 248 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Ice machine found with pink and black debris.
- Union Hospital, 1606 N 7th St-(1 Critical) Sanitizing solution not measured in buckets in front kitchen food lines.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated black debris.
Establishments with no critical violations
- Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
- Royal Mandarin, 600 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
- McDonald’s, 2111 Lafayette Ave-( 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- 25th Street Tavern, 2452 1st Ave
- Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N Lafayette Ave
- Vigo County Head Start, 705 S 5th St
- Quick Trip, 1131 N 3rd St
- St Patrick School Cafeteria, 449 S 19th St
- St Patrick Soup/Lunch Program, 1807 Poplar St
- Fuqua Elementary School, 111 Wheeler St
- Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S 9th St
- Fayette Elementary School, 9400 Beech St
- Dollar General #21473, 9410 Us Hwy 150
- The New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkees Ferry Rd
- Denny’s #8802, 3442 US Hwy 41
- Eastern House, 1295 S 3rd St
- Doherty Dining Hall, 3320 Eastgate Place
- Market on the Avenue, 3320 Eastgate Place
- Oriental Market, 2501 S 3rd St
Approved to Open
- Hoosier Meat Rubbers MOBILE
- Fupps BBQ and Stuff MOBILE
- EL Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S St Rd 46
- Approved to Operate
- Perfect Steaks
- Approved to Operate at THQMA
- We Likit Farmstand
Approved to Operate at ISU Homecoming
- Sonka’s Irish Pub
Approved to Operate at Fall Festival at Conservation Club
- Dre’s Ribs