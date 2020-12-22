Modesitt requests special prosecutor to review THPD arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We've just learned that the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office has requested a special prosecutor tied to an arrest in September.

There was a chase after a reported shooting and police arrested Chance Kernstein.

There was more than one allegation of misconduct by Terre Haute Police Officers in the arrest.

The prosecutor's office was reviewing the case to determine if prosecution is appropriate.

They decided that a special prosecutor was needed to avoid any conflict of interest.

That’s due to one of the parties named in the report.

At this time the prosecutor's office will not comment any further.