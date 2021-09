TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Models are hitting the runway to help promote recycling.

It's happening at the Replay Runway event at ReThink Inc.

Thirteen competitors will create unique outfits from items that would otherwise go into the trash.

They are fighting for recycled crowns and the title of Green King - or Queen.

