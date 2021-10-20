Mobile vaccine clinics continue in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department's mobile clinic made a stop at Fox's Meat Market and Grocery today.

The Health Department's on a mission to vaccinate the valley. People lined up to get their free vaccines and booster shots.

If you missed Wednesday's clinic, there are still more opportunities available.

The Indiana Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. They will be on-site through Saturday.

Operation hours are from noon until 8 pm each day.