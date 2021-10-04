Mobile pantries - whole foods at your convenience

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Produce is expensive, and going to the grocery store can be dangerous for many people trying to avoid exposure to Covid-19 at all costs.

That's where mobile pantries step in to help.

Community members can drive up and have access to whole foods on site -- all from the comfort of their cars.

The Catholic Charity mobile pantry sites can be found all over the Wabash Valley, and Monday they set up camp in Marshall, Indiana.

That's where News10 ran into Raymond and Carol Deere.

They have been working with the Rockville Food Pantry for 5 years now.

But on Monday, they switched gears to help out in Marshall.

There, they were picking up food for two family friends at the mobile pantry site.

One of their friends can't get out of her house, and the other is working part-time, and doesn't have the time or means to go grocery shopping.

Carol Deere says there are a variety of foods available at the drive-thru,

"They get the fruit, and they get the bread, and they get the meat and things….so it's very good for them….and it feels good to help people."

The Deere family recognizes that anyone could be down on their luck at any given time -- so they make sure they do what is needed to help while they can.

"It feels wonderful...yes, it does...we might be in the same place...one day...and may need the help. -- so we understand. We're counting our blessings and trying to pass them on."

With these sites making it their mission to come to you, Carol says,

"Nobody should go hungry with food pantries around."

Click here for a full schedule of thye October mobile pantry sites.