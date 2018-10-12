Mobile food pantry makes stop in Dana

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - People in need in Dana, Indiana received a little help on Thursday.
The Dana Mobile Food Pantry stopped at the Dana Firehouse.
Leaders opened the pantry to everyone in the community.
People were able to fill up bags and baskets with supplies they needed.
Organizers say different groups from around the Wabash Valley helped to provide the food.
"We're a long ways from anywhere here and its 20 to 30 miles to the closest town so consequently its important to have things available especially produce and those kinds of things," pantry director Marvin Miller said.
Organizers say if there is food left over after events like these, they usually take it to the local jails.
