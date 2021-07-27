Mobile food pantry makes Vigo County stop - here's the full schedule

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A mobile food pantry made its rounds in West Terre Haute on Tuesday.
The mobile pantry, created by Catholic Charities, distributed fresh produce, canned goods, and more to the public.
Here's a list of the upcoming stops the food pantry will make:
- Vermillion County Tuesday, July 6 Tuesday, August 3 5:00pm 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga
- Sullivan County Tuesday, July 20 Tuesday, August 17 10:00am 32 Interurban St., Shelburn
- Knox County Monday, July 26 Monday, August 23 4:00pm 218 Main St., Vincennes
- Vigo County Tuesday, July 27 Thursday, August 12 11:00am 127 W Johnson Ave, Terre Haute
- Greene County Wednesday, July 28 Wednesday, August 25 11:00am 303 S 2nd St, Bloomfield