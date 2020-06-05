Mobile food pantry helps families in need in West Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A mobile food pantry rolled into West Terre Haute on Friday morning.

Catholic Charities and Highland Church partnered with the National Guard to help keep families fed.

Over 20 cars were lined up for food by 9:00 a.m. at West Vigo Elementary School.

Jennifer Buell with Catholic Charities says the need for services like this is growing.

There will be more mobile food pantries in the future. Dates and times are still being planned.

Anyone in need is welcome and no documents are needed.

You will be asked to complete a brief household survey.