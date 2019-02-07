Mobile field trip brings STEM education to Terre Haute students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is doing what it can to help bring fun with education right to the students.

"Conner Prairie's Prairie Mobile" made a visit to Ouabache Elementary on Thursday.

It is a partnership between Duke Energy and Conner Prairie.

The program helps bring educational field trips to students.

It uses Indiana history to teach STEM.

The program is made possible by a two-year grant that totals $70,000.