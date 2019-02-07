TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is doing what it can to help bring fun with education right to the students.
"Conner Prairie's Prairie Mobile" made a visit to Ouabache Elementary on Thursday.
It is a partnership between Duke Energy and Conner Prairie.
The program helps bring educational field trips to students.
It uses Indiana history to teach STEM.
The program is made possible by a two-year grant that totals $70,000.
Related Content
- Mobile field trip brings STEM education to Terre Haute students
- Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team
- Department of Education issues new STEM priority
- Terre Haute senior named to Governor's STEM Team
- Tournament brings golfers to Terre Haute
- 2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships to bring big crowds to Terre Haute
- Two dogs rescued from Terre Haute mobile home fire
- Mobile classroom makes Terre Haute stop to talk financial empowerment
- COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home
- Mobile clinic brings health care to students and more
Scroll for more content...