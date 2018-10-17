Mobile classroom makes Terre Haute stop to talk financial empowerment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile Bus visited Terre Haute on Wednesday.
The 'eBus' is a mobile classroom.
It provides hands-on education about a number of financial concerns.
News 10 spoke with a bank representative.
She told us the bus goes to communities who are in the most need of assistance.
To find out the where the bus will stop next, click here.
