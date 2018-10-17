Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mobile classroom makes Terre Haute stop to talk financial empowerment

The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile Bus visited Terre Haute on Wednesday.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile Bus visited Terre Haute on Wednesday.

The 'eBus' is a mobile classroom.

It provides hands-on education about a number of financial concerns.

News 10 spoke with a bank representative.

She told us the bus goes to communities who are in the most need of assistance.

To find out the where the bus will stop next, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

Image

Police staying busy during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Community Meetings for school corporation start tomorrow

Image

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Image

Full video from social media post

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids