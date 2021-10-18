More mobile vaccination clinics announced in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Health Department is working to get more people vaccinated. It's all in an effort to decrease COVID-19 cases.

Here are the details of when and where the mobile vaccination sites will be held:

Wednesday, October 20: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fox Grocery located at 6869 N. Clinton Street.

Wednesday, October 20: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Otter Creek Fire Station 2 located at 5970 E. Rio Grande Avenue.

Sunday, October 24: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Bethlehem temple church located at 1432 S. 13th street.



A Q&A session will also be held at the following locations:

Sunday, October 24: 10:15 AM at the Bethlehem temple church located at 1432 S. 13th street. The event is hosted by Dr. Janie Myers and the Minority Health Coalition in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.

The co-coordinator for the COVID-19 vaccination grants, Ashlee Stewart, encourages those hesitant to receive the vaccine to attend a Q&A session to help assure them the vaccine is safe and effective.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is saving lives and that's a fact. We have several resources, we can provide you with statistics. We have answers to many of those questions that people are questioning" says Stewart.