Mobile food truck adapts during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With many fairs cancelled due to the coronavirus, some vendors are finding unique ways to keep their business afloat.

That includes Tator Tot Stop.

It's a mobile food truck that you could typically find at the fairgrounds.

Now, it's setting up shop across town at various locations to serve the community.

On Saturday, they were at M & J Northside Mall in Terre Haute.

News 10 caught up with the owner.

He said they're grateful to still be able to serve the community even during these different times.

"Being able to do what we like to do, and serving up unique food items to our customers. It's a pretty good deal," said Brady Meadors.

To learn more about where the truck will be next, you can head over to tator tot stop's Facebook page.