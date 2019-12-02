Missouri man charged after a short stand-off in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Missouri man is facing charges after a short stand-off in Vermillion County.

It started when a deputy received a complaint of a truck traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 74.

The sheriff said the deputy tried to talk with the driver, Michael Fennewald.

Fennewald is from Missouri.

The sheriff said Fennewald got out of his truck and tried to grab something from the back.

That's when a short stand-off allegedly started.

Fennewald allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .359 - that's more than four times the legal limit.