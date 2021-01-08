Missing puppy found but Police still looking for missing vehicle

TERRE HAUTE. Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman who had her puppy and car stolen Monday evening gets great news Friday morning as her puppy has been found.

Alexis Steppe reached out to News 10 after her puppy had been in the back seat of her vehicle as it was stolen in front of her.

Steppe ran after the vehicle to stop the theft but could not get the door open.

Friday morning Terre Haute Police Officer, Ryan Adamson reached out saying detectives found the stolen pup.

In an email to News 10, Steppe said, "Thank you to you and the station for hearing my story and helping! If it weren't for the station, I may not have had her back yet."

Terre Haute Police are still actively looking for a black 2013 GMC Terrian.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Vehicle description:

Color: Black

Make: GMC

Model: Terrain

Year: 2013

License number: BLK 938

License holder: "In God We Trust" quote with Dorset Automotive

She says the rear passenger rain guard is broken. The vehicle is said to not have chips or scratches.

Alexis Steppe had arrived home Monday evening after adopting a husky puppy from a coworker.

Steppe tells a reporter with News 10 she had bought supplies for the new family member and was in the garage for nearly thirty seconds when a white male, she described as around 5'7", in his 20's, approached her.

"This man kept asking if I knew the person across the street from me and I told him no and if he didn't leave my property I was calling the police," explains Steppe. "He kept advancing towards me asking "What are they going to do?" And I warned him the police will come and that he would be Trespassed."

She said she was beginning to close her garage door and that is when the man turned as if to leave and got inside of her black 2013 GMC Terrian. Steppe ran after the vehicle, attempting to open the door.

Inside the vehicle were Steppe's phone and newly adopted puppy, "I tried to locate the vehicle on my phone's application but I didn't set it up on time. So I couldn't even find out where they were." explains Steppe. "As for the dog, she wasn't microchipped yet or named."

She says she called Terre Haute Police on Monday, January 4, 2021, after 5:30 pm, the day the theft took place.

"It was wrong of me to leave my keys in the ignition. I know that." says Steppe, "It only takes an extra five seconds to take your keys out, close and lock your door."

She advises anyone during the holiday season and cold wintry months to keep their doors locked at all times and to not leave their keys in their car.

"It only took about thirty seconds and it all unfolded from there. I am just glad that it wasn't my kid in there."