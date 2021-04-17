Missing boater identified

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following new details now on the missing boater whose boat may have overturned in the Wabash River.

DNR law enforcement says the missing boater is a 64-year-old man named Terry l. Evans of Danville, Illinois.

This happened in Vermillion County.

Indiana conservation officers, Vermillion County sheriff's deputies, the Cayuga town marshall, along with Cayuga fire and rescue and Clinton city water rescue were searching the water behind duke energy.

We will continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.