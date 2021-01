CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A family is looking for stolen World War II test bombs that were taken from their yard.

The family's grandfather got the bombs from an auction years ago. He wanted to put them on display.

However, the test bombs were stolen from the yard. The family needs your help in finding them.

If you know anything about the missing test bombs, the family is urging you to reach out to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.