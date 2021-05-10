Missing Vigo County woman found dead in Clay County after crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A missing Terre Haute woman was found dead after what officials initially thought was a hit and in Clay County.

Officials say 36-year-old Jessica Nacimbene was found dead in a lake near State Road 59.

It started with a hit-and-run investigation on April 30. The Clay County Sheriff's Office was notified about a hit and run that involved the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch sign.

Police say the vehicle crossed the center line at some point, went off the east side of the road, where it hit the Sheriff's Youth Ranch sign, and drove through a ditch for a short distance. Police said there were no marks that show where the vehicle went back to the road.

Using cell phone records, police learned Nacimbene's last known location was in Clay County on State Road 59 between County Road 500 North and 600 North.

Police returned to search the area near the youth ranch sign and learned the vehicle did not go back onto the road and instead went down a deep ravine under five to 10 feet of water.

After a truck towed the vehicle out of the water, detectives found the victim, later identified as Nacimbene, still inside. Officials say Nacimbene died due to the crash, but it's unclear why she left the road.

The investigation is ongoing.