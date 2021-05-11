Missing Vermillion County wallaby, named Rocko, finds his way home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI) - We've got some great news to pass along.

We told you about a missing wallaby named Rocko (yes, we made a Rocko's Modern Life reference) from Vermillion County on Monday night.

Rocko has safely returned home.

He escaped out of a gated yard - the owner took to Facebook to help bring the wallaby home.

Over 600 people shared the post, and the family even called animal control.

He returned home on Tuesday morning like nothing ever happened. The family wants to thank everyone who helped them search for Rocko.