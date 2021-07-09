Missing Rose-Hulman grad, his wife, and youngest child found dead following Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTHI) - A missing Rose-Hulman alumnus and his family were found dead after the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

On Friday, Rose-Hulman announced rescuers had recovered the body of Luis Pettengill along with his wife and the youngest of their three children.

Pettengill graduated from Rose in 2007 after studying civil engineering.

Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons released a statement on social media. It says,“We extend our sympathies to the family and others who were touched by Luis’s spirit and friendship.”