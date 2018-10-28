Clear

Missing Indiana woman found dead

The Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Cambridge City woman after her body was found in Henry County on Sunday.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: FOX59 Web

HENRY COUNTY., Ind. (WXIN) - The Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Cambridge City woman after her body was found in Henry County on Sunday.

Rhea Joyce Cash, 76, was found deceased in the 9000 block of Bentonville Road just a half mile from where her vehicle was discovered, said Henry County authorities.

Cash went missing from Cambridge City on Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time.

This story was originally published by FOX59 Web.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test