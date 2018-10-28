Missing Indiana woman found dead

HENRY COUNTY., Ind. (WXIN) - The Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Cambridge City woman after her body was found in Henry County on Sunday.
Rhea Joyce Cash, 76, was found deceased in the 9000 block of Bentonville Road just a half mile from where her vehicle was discovered, said Henry County authorities.
Cash went missing from Cambridge City on Saturday.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time.
This story was originally published by FOX59 Web.
