Missing Greene County man's body found in Colorado

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- The vehicle and body of Danny Carpenter, 62, were found in Limon, Colorado.

Evidence at the scene indicated Carpenter may have been in the area for approximately two weeks.

The Greene County Sheriffs Dep. reported that Carpenter went missing Oct. 13th.

Carpenter suffered from several medical issues and depression.

The Greene County Sheriffs Dep. is working closely with Colorado authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

