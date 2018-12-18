Missing: 42-year-old Vigo County man disappeared a week ago, police need your help finding him

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed in finding a missing Vigo County man.
Family members reported 42-year-old Jason Parker missing nearly a week ago.
That's according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Details of his disappearance have not been released.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
