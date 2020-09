TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Normally, you can't buy Girl Scout Cookies this time of the year.

Now, you have the chance to stock up. There will be several 'Last Chance Cookie Booths' throughout Indiana.

That includes in Terre Haute.

Girl Scouts will be at Baesler's Market on Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

All locations will be outside, and masks and social distancing will be required.

A box will cost you $5. Only cards will be accepted for payment.