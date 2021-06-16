Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen pageants kick-off

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTH) - Three Wabash Valley women will compete in two of Indiana's most prestigious pageants.

The Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen pageants are coming up.

Diamond Coleman and Olivia Dillion, both from Terre Haute, will compete for Miss Indiana.

Sullivan's Alexandra Baker will compete for Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen.

Pageant organizers say the competition will benefit the women greatly.

"It's really wonderful to be able to be a part of an organization that really helps to empower young women to be the best that they can be," Miss Indiana PR Director Marni Lemons said.

You can watch a live stream of the events here.