Miss ISU crowned Miss Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new queen has been crowned to represent the Hoosier state.
Tiarra Taylor is the new Miss Indiana.
Taylor represented Indiana State University as Miss ISU, and now she will represent Indiana for the next year.
She will go on to the Miss America competition to be the face of the Hoosier state.
The Miss America pageant is September 9th.
