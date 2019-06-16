Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Miss ISU crowned Miss Indiana

Tiarra Taylor has been crowned the new Miss Indiana. Taylor represented Indiana State University as Miss ISU, and will now go on to represent the Hoosier state.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new queen has been crowned to represent the Hoosier state.

Tiarra Taylor is the new Miss Indiana.

Taylor represented Indiana State University as Miss ISU, and now she will represent Indiana for the next year.

She will go on to the Miss America competition to be the face of the Hoosier state.

The Miss America pageant is September 9th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Strong storms continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Live Coverage from Greene County

Image

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

Image

Miss Indiana crowned

Image

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Crop for the Cure

Image

Museum marks anniversary of Pullman Strike

Image

Holy Cow Drop

Image

Bunks Across America

Image

Diversity Walk Postponed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield