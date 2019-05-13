Clear

Misconduct case beginning against Indiana attorney general

Posted: May. 13, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice is set to take up allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by groping four women during a party.

Former Justice Myra Selby on Monday scheduled a pre-hearing conference for May 22 at the Statehouse on the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s complaint against Hill over the allegations he touched the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.

The Republican attorney general has denied the allegations and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against him. The disciplinary commission, however, wants him to face disciplinary action from the state Supreme Court.

