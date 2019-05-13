INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice is set to take up allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by groping four women during a party.
Former Justice Myra Selby on Monday scheduled a pre-hearing conference for May 22 at the Statehouse on the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s complaint against Hill over the allegations he touched the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.
The Republican attorney general has denied the allegations and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against him. The disciplinary commission, however, wants him to face disciplinary action from the state Supreme Court.
Related Content
- Misconduct case beginning against Indiana attorney general
- Panel accuses Indiana attorney general of misconduct
- Memo details groping claims against Indiana attorney general
- Rally to call for Indiana attorney general's resignation
- Indiana attorney general may have violated law in ad
- Buyer Beware: Indiana Attorney General warns of 'free trial scams'
- Indiana attorney general gets national post amid allegations
- Top legislators say no forcing out Indiana attorney general
- Indiana police chief charged with theft, misconduct
- Staff from Indiana Attorney General's Office helped Rockville residents find their unclaimed money