Miracle on 7th Street underway in Terre Haute

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition is underway in downtown Terre Haute as Miracle on 7th Street gets underway.

It's a festival meant to celebrate the holidays. Local businesses are all deck out in festive lights

It includes dozens of vendors, holiday contests, an ice skating rink, and even music.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and help families in need at the same time.

"There's a huge Miracle on 7th Street food drive that's going on. A lot of the events if you bring food you can donate those instead of paying to do something. We're just trying to collect as much as we can and help as many people as we can," Libby Waters, from Miracle on 7th Street told us.

Miracle on 7th Street continues through Saturday when the Light Your Way Parade takes place at 6:00 p.m.

Learn more about the event here. 

