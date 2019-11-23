Miracle on 7th Street preparations underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracles are all about helping each other. And that is the goal of the annual Miracle on 7th Street event.

Preparations for this yearly tradition started Saturday in Terre Haute. Seven groups gathered at the Indiana Theatre to construct some unique sculptures.

It is part of the "Can you build it?" canned food drive and sculpture contest. Teams collected their own cans, which are now used as building blocks. After the Miracle on 7th street event is over, all the cans will be donated to local charities.

You can check out the finished sculptures during Miracle on 7th street. They'll be available for your viewing December 6 from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. And December 7 from noon to 9 P.M.