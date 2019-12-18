Miracle on 7th Street board presents $17,000 in checks to organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street may be over - but the benefits are still being felt across the community.
On Wednesday, there was a special check presentation from the Miracle on 7th Street board.
In total, they gave away $17,000. That's $5,000 more than in years past. Donations were given to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Salvation Army, The Providence Food Bank, and several other organizations.
