Miracle on 7th Street board presents $17,000 in checks to organizations

Miracle on 7th Street may be over - but the benefits are still being felt across the community.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street may be over - but the benefits are still being felt across the community.

On Wednesday, there was a special check presentation from the Miracle on 7th Street board.

In total, they gave away $17,000. That's $5,000 more than in years past. Donations were given to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Salvation Army, The Providence Food Bank, and several other organizations.

WTHI Radar

