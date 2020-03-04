VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash on U.S. 41 on Wednesday morning made it difficult for parents to drop their kids off at Dixie Bee Elementary School.
It happened around 7:00 a.m. at Jessica Drive.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the accident involved two vehicles. One person was hurt - but not seriously.
Related Content
- Minor injuries reported in Wednesday morning Vigo County crash
- No serious injuries after Wednesday morning crash in Vigo County
- No injuries reported in Vigo County crash
- Minor injuries reported after morning crash caused by slick conditions
- No major injuries reported in Vigo County water rescue
- No injuries reported after rollover crash Friday morning
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- OFFICIALS: Minor injuries after car crashed into bank building
- Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash
- Disney World bus crash leaves 14 with minor injuries
Scroll for more content...