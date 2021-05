VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt following an ATV crash in Vigo County.

It happened around 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon at 900 E Haythorne Avenue, near the Remnant Church.

The Otter Creek Fire Department said the driver of the ATV was an underage female. She reportedly crashed the ATV into a tree and had severe leg pain.

The girl was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Officials said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.