TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A house fire is now contained.
This happened earlier today near 25th and Washington avenue in Terre Haute.
No cause of the fire has been released yet.
Fire fighters on the scene tell us, one woman was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and a dog was also treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
Everyone made it out safely and the house had minor damages.
A house fire is now contained.
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 11:32 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A house fire is now contained.
Related Content
- Minor damages to house after fire
- Parts of house damaged following evening fire
- Overnight fire damages home
- Overnight fire damages home
- Overnight fire damages home
- Minority students falling behind
- Late night fire damages home
- Home damaged by overnight fire
- Overnight fire damages apartment building
- Vincennes business damaged by fire temporarily relocates
Scroll for more content...