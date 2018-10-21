Clear

Minnesota frozen food company recalls pork, chicken products

Authorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The Agriculture Department said in a release issued Friday that Buddy's Kitchen Inc. of Burnsville produced the products between Oct 19, 2017, and Oct. 9, 2018. The items were shipped to Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and New Jersey. They have the number "P-4226" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by Buddy's vegetable supplier. The USDA says no adverse reactions to the products have been reported. Consumers are urged not to eat the products.

