Across the nation, millions of Americans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccination dose. According to a report by the CDC and the New York Times, more than 5 million people have missed their second doses.

Ashlee Stewart is with the Vigo County Health Department. She says one of the main reasons this is happening is because some people are fearful of the side effects that some people experience with the second vaccination.

"It is more likely for you to have a reaction (with the second dose)," she said. "It makes you reluctant to get it, especially when people are talking about it like 'Oh, the second dose made me so sick.'"

On the other hand, some Americans are saying they feel protected with just one shot. Stewart wants to remind you that with only one dose of the vaccine, you are not fully protected.

"It is super important to get the second dose because that is the only way you are 95% vaccinated," she said. "I do not want 80% of something. I want closest to 100 as I can get."

Stewart says this is not a big issue in Vigo County, but it's still important to be aware of the possibility of people not returning for their second dose.

Additionally, local residents are speaking up, saying the second dose is worth it in the long run.

"I have been telling myself that I would rather have this than COVID," Aryn Long, a student at Indiana State, said. "I am pretty sure I did have it before it was known through media and everything. It was the worst sickness I've ever had."

Long says it's important to keep yourself protected while prioritizing the lives of others.

"I care about people over myself sometimes," Long said. "That is the main thing about this virus. I wear my mask for others. I get the vaccine for others. My main concern is if I got sick, I was going to give it to others."

This is not the only concern among health officials. Now they're concerned about how fast vaccination interest is dropping. The Vigo County Health Department says vaccination appointments have decreased by 50%.