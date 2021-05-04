Clear

Millions of Americans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccination

Across the nation, millions of Americans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Posted: May 4, 2021 12:48 AM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

Across the nation, millions of Americans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccination dose. According to a report by the CDC and the New York Times, more than 5 million people have missed their second doses. 

Ashlee Stewart is with the Vigo County Health Department. She says one of the main reasons this is happening is because some people are fearful of the side effects that some people experience with the second vaccination.

"It is more likely for you to have a reaction (with the second dose)," she said. "It makes you reluctant to get it, especially when people are talking about it like 'Oh, the second dose made me so sick.'"

On the other hand, some Americans are saying they feel protected with just one shot. Stewart wants to remind you that with only one dose of the vaccine, you are not fully protected.

"It is super important to get the second dose because that is the only way you are 95% vaccinated," she said. "I do not want 80% of something. I want closest to 100 as I can get."

Stewart says this is not a big issue in Vigo County, but it's still important to be aware of the possibility of people not returning for their second dose.

Additionally, local residents are speaking up, saying the second dose is worth it in the long run.

"I have been telling myself that I would rather have this than COVID," Aryn Long, a student at Indiana State, said. "I am pretty sure I did have it before it was known through media and everything. It was the worst sickness I've ever had."

Long says it's important to keep yourself protected while prioritizing the lives of others.

"I care about people over myself sometimes," Long said. "That is the main thing about this virus. I wear my mask for others. I get the vaccine for others. My main concern is if I got sick, I was going to give it to others."

This is not the only concern among health officials. Now they're concerned about how fast vaccination interest is dropping. The Vigo County Health Department says vaccination appointments have decreased by 50%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low: 59°

Image

Remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty

Image

YMCA is raising funds for their childcare department

Image

Looking for a Mother's Day gift? A weekend event at the Meadows has you covered

Image

Bumblebee transformer comes to life

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

One man is behind bars after an attempted stabbing

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner Annie Bacon

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Monday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High: 78

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1339621

Reported Deaths: 24358
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5363849970
DuPage890431266
Will74136980
Lake66132975
Kane57368766
Winnebago32381469
Madison30211518
McHenry28064284
St. Clair27605509
Peoria22562292
Champaign20333144
Sangamon18363232
McLean17740175
Tazewell16605277
Rock Island14644305
Kankakee13901207
Kendall1277891
LaSalle12236239
Macon10544194
DeKalb9703119
Vermilion9321131
Adams8325120
Williamson7332128
Whiteside7082166
Boone659671
Ogle599280
Grundy577671
Clinton573790
Coles563594
Knox5469138
Jackson494663
Henry487363
Livingston473884
Effingham470372
Macoupin464881
Stephenson464481
Woodford463674
Marion4440115
Franklin439071
Monroe434491
Jefferson4228119
Randolph411684
Lee409652
Morgan383380
Fulton381551
Logan379057
Montgomery368573
Bureau363782
Christian361073
Fayette315055
Perry314059
Iroquois295765
McDonough276145
Jersey267849
Douglas256835
Saline254953
Lawrence240025
Shelby227237
Union224140
Crawford210726
Bond201924
Cass197324
Jo Daviess179724
Pike178351
Clark177932
Warren177446
Wayne175452
Ford174846
Hancock174131
Carroll173336
Richland173240
Edgar168339
White168326
Washington163625
Moultrie159526
Clay148043
Mason147142
Piatt145314
De Witt144924
Greene143133
Mercer142333
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132740
Cumberland128819
Menard120912
Jasper114818
Marshall102518
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7305
Brown6986
Pulaski6837
Stark62923
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Putnam4703
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL40
Unassigned02339

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 722646

Reported Deaths: 13349
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion986371736
Lake53031960
Allen40111675
Hamilton35288408
St. Joseph35148549
Elkhart28150436
Tippecanoe22248217
Vanderburgh22221395
Porter18492304
Johnson17808375
Hendricks17072312
Clark12848191
Madison12501339
Vigo12369244
Monroe11786168
LaPorte11631209
Delaware10548185
Howard9806215
Kosciusko9333116
Hancock8189139
Bartholomew8024155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7615176
Wayne6991198
Grant6969173
Boone6645101
Morgan6520139
Dubois6137117
Marshall5941111
Dearborn576576
Cass5762105
Henry5652102
Noble554183
Jackson498772
Shelby487096
Lawrence4450120
Gibson433490
Harrison431972
Clinton425353
DeKalb422684
Montgomery422288
Whitley392239
Huntington385580
Steuben379657
Miami378765
Knox370890
Jasper360247
Putnam357160
Wabash352178
Adams339854
Ripley337970
Jefferson327581
White311854
Daviess294299
Wells290181
Decatur282592
Fayette278262
Greene275285
Posey270733
Scott264153
LaGrange263470
Clay258345
Randolph239381
Washington238731
Spencer230231
Jennings228248
Starke212652
Fountain211546
Sullivan210242
Owen195456
Fulton193840
Jay190029
Carroll187620
Perry182337
Orange181754
Rush172424
Vermillion167443
Franklin166735
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101241
Crawford98814
Benton98314
Martin87315
Warren80415
Switzerland7788
Union70510
Ohio56211
Unassigned0412