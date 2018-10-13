Millions impacted by Facebook hack

(CNN) - Millions of Facebook users were hacked. The company and the FBI are actively investigating.

Over 30 million Facebook users were compromised. However, that number is less than the previously suspected 50 million.

Hackers accessed the user names, birth dates, hometowns, and work histories of 14 million users.

The rest could have had their emails and phone numbers taken.

It's said to be the biggest security breach in the company's history.

After the attack, the company logged out almost 100 million users as a precaution.