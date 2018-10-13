Clear

Millions impacted by Facebook hack

File photo

Millions of Facebook users were hacked. The company and the FBI are actively investigating.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) - Millions of Facebook users were hacked. The company and the FBI are actively investigating.

Over 30 million Facebook users were compromised. However, that number is less than the previously suspected 50 million.

Hackers accessed the user names, birth dates, hometowns, and work histories of 14 million users.

The rest could have had their emails and phone numbers taken.

It's said to be the biggest security breach in the company's history.

After the attack, the company logged out almost 100 million users as a precaution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Chilly, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Image

Walking across the country for a good cause

Image

Breast Cancer screenings key

Image

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history