Military Museum prepares new facility for ribbon cutting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's was a busy Thursday afternoon at the Indiana Military Museum for Karen Steele. She's helping to put the finishing touches on the museum's newest expansion.

Steele says, "It looks to me like we could work all day. You know it's actually not dirty. We're just trying to fluff and buff a little."

Volunteers like Steele are helping to get the new building prepared for a ribbon cutting Friday morning. She says the facility has come a long way from its beginnings.

Steele explains, "This building was dark, dreary, damp. Just packed full of artifacts. And it was like off limits."

Two years ago the museum began a project to convert the storage area. A nearly one million dollar project now has reached completion.

Museum curator Jim Osborne says, "We feel like this gives the visitor the total emersion into the realism in the scene. You see the blown up Normandy church over there. The background then you put all the mannequin soldiers, the artifacts, the vehicles, the artillery around that. And you think you're on that spot."

Artifacts from world war one up to modern times. All displayed within a twenty-two thousand square feet space. Osborne hopes the new facility will not just educate visitors...but also bring visitors into the area.

Osborne says, "The idea, of course, is to develop more interest and more tourism for southern Indiana and I think that is happening."

Steele says she's glad to bring more people in to help educate them on the country's history.

Steele explains, "We're preserving history so that others can, especially our young people, can learn about. And then honoring those that have served."