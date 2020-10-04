Mike Latta awarded with Silver Circle honor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big honor for a big guy!

News 10's very own Mike Latta was recognized for his years of distinguished service within the television industry during the 2020 virtual ceremony of the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.

Mike was awarded the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 2020 Silver Circle honor!

The Silver Circle is a prestigious club with members working in the news business for at least 25 years.

Mike has worked 28!

"I feel like in my career I've been able to do a lot of different community projects and those are the things that are near and dear to my heart because after all we live here, my family lives here, and it's important to me to be a part of that," said News 10 Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta.

Mike joins Kevin Orpurt and Mark Allen in the Silver Circle.