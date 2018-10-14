Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (CNN) - It's being called a breakthrough for migraine suffers.
A new FDA approved treatment called Emgality is the third in a class of new drugs that aim to stop the headaches before they begin.
It's a once a month treatment. Medical professionals say Emgality binds with a substance of the brain that may cause migraines. They say there’s no major side effects
One of the drug researchers is Minneapolis based headache specialist Dr. Gary Berman.
Dr. Berman says 50-60 percent of patients get a 50 percent reduction in migraines each month.
The drug costs about $575 dollars a month.
The company Lily is offering some sufferers their first year of doses for free.
