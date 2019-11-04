Clear

Midwest’s 1st cyber battalion to be based in Indiana

Indiana will be home to the Midwest’s first National Guard cyber battalion, according to officials.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be home to the Midwest’s first National Guard cyber battalion, according to officials.

The 127th Cyber Battalion will be comprised of nearly 100 soldiers who will be trained on cybersecurity and cyber warfare at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County, about 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The center features realistic simulations with live environments for cyber and electronic warfare testing and training.

“With our National Guard’s current cyber resources and Indiana’s top-notch academic institutions, our state is a natural fit for one of the country’s first cyber battalions,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “Warfare is becoming increasingly digital and it’s an honor for Indiana to be home to those who protect our country from computer-generated threats.”

Officials said they chose Indiana for its existing cyber capabilities, partnerships with industry and academia, and the ability to recruit and retain soldiers. Nineteen states and territories were considered.

The 127th Cyber Battalion will serve under the Army National Guard’s 91st Cyber Brigade, which was established in Virginia in 2016. Two cyber battalions are in Virginia, while South Carolina and Massachusetts each has one.

Most National Guard members serve part-time while maintaining civilian careers. Indiana cyber battalion soldiers are expected to be in high-demand by companies seeking cyber security expertise. Soldiers also will receive training at the Ivy Tech Community College Cyber Academy at Muscatatuck.

Indiana Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles said he’s excited about a cyber battalion in the Indiana National Guard.

“Indiana is well-suited to build and generate mission readiness with this critical force structure,” Lyles said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Clouds move in with breezy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BMV voting extension

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

Brazil leaf pickup

Image

Community gathers to support Kirby family

Image

National Adoption Month

Image

State Road 157 railroad cross repairs

Image

GSKP adopts highway

Image

Weekend racing event draws big crowd

Image

Grandstands project complete

Image

Officer and wife arrested for child neglect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted