Midwest governors create partnership to reopen regional economy

On Thursday, midwest governors announced a partnership to reopen the regional economy.

The partnership involves the governors of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Minnesota.

They say their economies are reliant on each other and it is important to get people back to work while prioritizing their health.

They say it will be important to phase in sectors of the economy and try not to open all at once.

"We are all thinking about that smart restart...opening all of our states in a methodical way, if the numbers continue to hold," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

Those governors announced four factors when determining how to reopen then economy.