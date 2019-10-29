Middle school project left up to voters in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - For years middle and high school students have shared the same location in Washington. However, as the community's population grew so did the schools.

Junior high principal Mark Arnold says "As time has gone on and as programs have expanded and as was mentioned earlier our population is going up we have just run out of space."

School leaders have come up with a plan to build a new middle school. The building would house fifth through eighth grades.

Superintendent Dan Roach says, "The public made it very clear that that, it's time to do something more than simply put a band-aid on the future of the district. But to be thinking long term."

To build that school they need voter's support. A question on the ballot lays out a thirty-eight million dollar price tag. That would equal an increase in property taxes by forty-eight cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation.

Roach says, "If we wait it's ultimately it is going to cost more. We've projected that in five years that this project of thirty-eight million would cost forty-five million dollars."

Citizens on the No4Washington Facebook page say they are concerned about the long term costs of the project.

Washington resident Jason Omer says he believes the project is good for the community.

Omer says, "Washington community schools is at a crossroad. And the voters get to decide if we want this community to move forward or to keep the status quo."