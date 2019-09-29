Mid-Century church tour held to explore historic churches in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community is showing off some impressive and historic churches.

The Amazing Space: A Mid-Century Church Tour was held Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Landmarks worked with the group Indiana Modern to offer the tour and talk.

The tour made stops at five historic Terre Haute churches.

The goal was to show how these congregations embraced modern design in the 1950s and 1960s.

Those at the tour said it's important people understand the history behind these buildings.

"Everybody should have the chance to explore these incredible buildings. Though they might not immediatley strike you as impressive buildings, I think that when you spend time inside of them you start to see how much integrity they retain," said Emily Eckardt with Indiana Landmarks.

This was the first time churches on the eastern side of Terre Haute were explored for the tour.