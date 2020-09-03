Microtargeting explained, how it could influence voter's decisions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As we inch closer to elections, you're probably seeing more political ads on social media.

According to Cybercrime expert, Bill Mackey, that has a lot to with Microtargeting.

A marketing strategy that uses your data to influence your vote.

Mackey tells us it played a major role in the 2016 election.

"Every single year, every single day, every single piece of information that we put out there, allows for us to be better targeted and so over the last 4 years, it has become more and more precise," said Mackey.

In 2016, these techniques were used to interact with voters on an individual basis.

That means companies were monitoring your likes, re-shares, and comments.

By collecting that data, they're focusing on like-minded individuals to influence the voter's decision.

In fact, it brought such concern that last year, Twitter banned political ads saying 'It could be used to influence votes.'

Meanwhile, Facebook did the opposite saying 'I don't think it's right to censor politicians.'

Mackey tells us that this election round, Microtargeting could be even worse as these companies become even more advanced with collecting this data.

He reminds us that you should be cautious with what social media you use and what you post.

"If the site is free, if a service is free, then you are the product, you are what's being sold. so it's important to keep that in mind when using some of the services," said Mackey.