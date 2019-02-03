TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A community continues to mourn a leader in education.
Former Vigo County principal and school administrator Mick Newport died last week.
We have information about his upcoming funeral arrangements.
A memorial visitation is set for this Friday at Callahan and Hughes Funeral home.
That will be from 4 to 8 p.m.
Services are planned for Saturday morning at 11 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
The burial will follow at Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Those who know Newport said he was an exceptional leader and great man.
In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made to the Vigo County Schools backpack program.
Related Content
- Mick Newport funeral arrangements
- Former Terre Haute principal and school administrator Mick Newport has passed away
- Funeral arrangements released for local soldier killed in training exercise
- Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
- Funeral arrangements made for Volunteer Firefighter killed in the line of duty
- Family of Edwin Jackson releases statement, arrangements set
- Another successful year for Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb
- Funeral services Monday for Garrett Sands
- Funeral services announced for Mari Hulman George
- Funeral for former President George H.W.Bush
Scroll for more content...