Mick Newport funeral arrangements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A community continues to mourn a leader in education.

Former Vigo County principal and school administrator Mick Newport died last week.

We have information about his upcoming funeral arrangements.

A memorial visitation is set for this Friday at Callahan and Hughes Funeral home.

That will be from 4 to 8 p.m.

Services are planned for Saturday morning at 11 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

The burial will follow at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

Those who know Newport said he was an exceptional leader and great man.

In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made to the Vigo County Schools backpack program.