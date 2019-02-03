Clear

Mick Newport funeral arrangements

We have all the service information for a beloved former Vigo County school administrator.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A community continues to mourn a leader in education.

Former Vigo County principal and school administrator Mick Newport died last week.

We have information about his upcoming funeral arrangements.

A memorial visitation is set for this Friday at Callahan and Hughes Funeral home.

That will be from 4 to 8 p.m.

Services are planned for Saturday morning at 11 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

The burial will follow at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

Those who know Newport said he was an exceptional leader and great man.

In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made to the Vigo County Schools backpack program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain moves in tomorrow, warmer air continues.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Men make NFL history

Image

Funeral arrangements for Mick Newport

Image

Death investigation involving Sullivan County Jail

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Mother-Son Night at THCM

Image

Special party planned for six-year-old boy

Image

Swimming sectionals

Image

Soup Bowl Benefit

Image

Vigo County Boys Hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies