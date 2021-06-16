Michigan man charged for causing Parke County crash back in May

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Michigan man was arrested for causing a catastrophic injury to a Parke County woman.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Waters of Cadillac, Michigan, was involved in a serious crash back in May.

Police said Waters passed a stopped car on the left and hit another car head-on. The crash happened on US 41 in southern Parke County.

Harmony Crowder, 45, of Rockville, was trapped in her car. She had to be extricated and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

The case was forwarded to the Parke County prosecutor to decide if any charges should be filed.

Waters was located and arrested in Oregon. He was charged with causing a catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Parke County Jail, awaiting arraignment.