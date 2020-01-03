TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new interim chief has officially taken over for the Indiana State University Police Department.
Michelle Barrett now says she plans to apply to make it a permanent role.
She is the first woman to hold this leadership position at ISU.
She's been with the department for five years. Friday was her first day in her new position.
"Luckily I've inherited a really great department with great officers and staff. It's beneficial I've been here five and a half years," Barrett said.
She told us she hopes she and her officers can work together to develop new ideas for the department.
Related Content
- Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief
- Ahead of the current chief's retirement, Indiana State University announces new interim chief
- Troubled Illinois nursing home announces interim administrator
- ISU students take part in Take Back the Night walk
- ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year
- Clark takes over as Linton Police Chief, McDonald is Assistant Chief
- Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michele Hunter
- Michelle Obama on 2017 inauguration: 'Bye, Felicia'
- Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammy Awards appearance
- ISU Police warn students of scam
Scroll for more content...