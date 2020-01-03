Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new interim chief has officially taken over for the Indiana State University Police Department.

Michelle Barrett now says she plans to apply to make it a permanent role.

She is the first woman to hold this leadership position at ISU.

She's been with the department for five years. Friday was her first day in her new position.

"Luckily I've inherited a really great department with great officers and staff. It's beneficial I've been here five and a half years," Barrett said.

She told us she hopes she and her officers can work together to develop new ideas for the department.