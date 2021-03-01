Meteorological Spring begins March 1st

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It has been a month of unforgiving weather. But the end of February marks the end of Meteorological Winter. You’ve heard the saying, “In like a lion, out like a lamb.” Storm Team 10’s David Siple breaks down our cold and wintry February in the video above. And he tells us what we can expect for March.

Meteorological winter officially ends March 1st. We are all familiar with Astronomical Spring, which begins March 20th. The "Astronomical Spring" refers to the vernal equinox. This is when the Sun is right above the equator.

But Meteorologists refer to March, April, and May as Meteorological Spring. We simply do this because it’s easier to compare historical weather records this way.

This year during our Meteorological Winter, many areas saw heavy snow in February. Close to 17 inches of snow From December to now fell. Most of that fell in February. That was from a CoCoRaHS weather station 6 miles north of Terre Haute. Which is actually close to the average for our winter.

Now looking forward to Meteorological Spring. In March, we sometimes see snowfall, but it doesn’t typically last long.

High temperatures, on average, will range from the lower 40s to the lower 60s.

Low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the upper 40s.

Data from the Climate Prediction Center suggests that we will continue to stay warm in March. We could also see above-average precipitation which may lead to flooding.