Merom Chautauqua Festival kicks off for 2021

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - The biggest event of the year for the small town of Merom will be taking place this weekend--the Merom Chautauqua Festival.

Last year the festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started throwing everything together and everybody started all their hard work, so it looks like it's gonna be great weather; great for everybody to come out the next two days. Come and enjoy it!", said Rita Bean, Treasurer of the Merom Improvement Association.

Food vendors, camping, and a playground will be available Friday and Saturday at the park. Visitors will also be able to look over the Wabash River and have picnics at the park's pavilion.

The festival will go on until 9:00 pm Friday. It will kick back off Saturday morning at 7:00 am with a breakfast, followed by the annual parade at 11:00. Admission to the festival is $2.